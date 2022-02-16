Jonathan Patrick Beck passed away on January 29, 2022. here will be a Celebration of Jon's life March 19th at 4225 Sunnyhill Drive, Carlsbad California, from 3 to 6 p.m. Donations can be made to the Sierra Club Foundation SDICO (San Diego Inspiring Connections Outdoors). It is important to include SDICO on the check. Mike Gilligan, ICO Donations, 3446 N. Mountain View Dr., San Diego, CA 92116.
Jonathan Patrick Beck was a loving and devoted father, fiercely loyal friend, caring and compassionate neighbor, and a bold, fearless outdoorsman and nature enthusiast. We lost Jon unexpectedly on January 29th, 2022, from natural causes in Oceanside, CA. He was 61. He grew up in Baytown, Texas. He was a boy scout for several years, played catcher in little league baseball and was an avid photographer. After graduating from Lee High School he joined the Marines. He spent four years in the Marines, finished at Camp Pendleton and decided to stay in California. Southwestern Law School in San Diego was his next stop. He practiced immigration and bankruptcy law for many years. Jon also did volunteer work: he helped restore the Americanization School into a community center in Oceanside and was involved with many National Park maintenance projects and trained for search and rescue in Yosemite. Having been quite shy growing up he developed friends in the many communities he had been involved in, rock climbing, Grand Canyon hiking, Yosemite climbing, backcountry skiing and the San Diego biking community. Jon was most proud of his 18-year-old son Raymond who is excelling in his first year of college. Jon is survived by Raymond Beck, Timothy Beck, brother from Houston, Texas Therese Beck, sister from Somerville, Massachusetts. Nieces Ashley Bullock, Elizabeth Beck, and Alaina Beck and one great niece Jordan all are from Houston, and Henry Schneiderbeck from Brooklyn New York. Jonathan is also survived by his California family and friends. He will be sorely missed by everyone.
