Lien Ritch Foubister passed away on July 11, 2022. A visitation will be at St John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church, Thursday July 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass followed at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Memory Gardens following the Mass.
Lien Ritch Foubister, 80, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Lien was born in Paris, France to parents of Chinese and Vietnamese heritage, becoming a US citizen at the age of 16. She enjoyed living in Baytown for the past 26 years. Lien was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church.
Commented