Ronald Lee Grunewald passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11 to 12 p.m. at Sterling-White Funeral Home (11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562). Celebration of life to follow at their home.
Ronald Lee Grunewald, 69, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at his home. Ronald was born February 9, 1952 in Victoria, Texas to parents Donald Lee Grunewald and Viola Bea Morgan Grunewald who preceded him in death along with his brother Larry Grunewald.
