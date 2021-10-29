Charlotte Curtis Henderson passed away on October 26, 2021. A joint interment for both John and Charlotte Henderson will be at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baytown, Texas, 5010 N. Main Street, Baytown, Texas 77521, on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11a.m. Church protocol requires face masks and social distancing. Cook-Walden 512-454-5611, CookWaldenFuneralHome.com. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke’s on the Lake Episcopal Church, 5600 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin, Texas 78732 or the charity of your choice.
Charlotte Curtis Henderson was born in Dunlap, Iowa on November 8, 1914 and died in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the age of 106. She lived for 70 years in Baytown, Texas until moving to Longhorn Village in Austin, Texas in 2009.
