Vincent Alexander (Jimmy) Petrick passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jimmy’s Celebration of Life will be held on June 23rd at Crosby United Methodist Church located at 1334 Runneberg Rd. in Crosby, Texas 77532. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the celebration to follow at 2. In remembrance of Jimmy, the family requests any charitable donations be made to Crosby United Methodist Church.
On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Vincent Alexander (Jimmy) Petrick, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 93. He was born on February 18, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan. Soon after, his family moved to the Texas Hill Country, where Jimmy lived with his siblings until enrolling at the University of Texas at Austin in 1947.
