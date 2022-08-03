Bobby Lee Jones, age 88, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Services are under the care of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A visitation at Earthman Baytown Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. a funeral service on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.
