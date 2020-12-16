Arthur Lee Morris passed away on December 12, 2020. Public visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Central Church of Christ, 1004 Market Street, Baytown, Texas. A private family funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Funeral services are entrusted to Robey Funeral Home.
Arthur Lee Morris was born on August 15, 1941 to Issac Sr. and Julia Morris in Washington, Louisiana. He attended Henderson School in China, Texas. As a young man, he worked as a farmer in China and then later moved to Baytown, Texas where he met his wife, Verna Mae.
