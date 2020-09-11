David C. Alyea passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the San Jacinto Memorial Park in Houston, Texas with Pastor Locke Brady officiating. A visitation with the family will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at in the Chapel of Darst Funeral Home, Kingwood, Texas.
