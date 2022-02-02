Diane Shelton passed away on January 17, 2022. Memorial Service will take place Saturday February 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Richards Texas. Reception of Celebration of life immediately following.
Diane Shelton, 73 of Richards, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at The Broadmore at Creekside Park in The Woodlands, Texas . Memorial Service will take place Saturday February 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Richards Texas. Reception of Celebration of life immediately following.
