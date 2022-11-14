Ronnie Chester Mullens passed away on November 4, 2022. Per his wishes, there will not be any services.
Ronnie Chester Mullens, 77 of Baytown, passed away on November 4, 2022. Ronnie helped run a family Exxon gas station for many years until his father George Mullens retired and passed the business to him. After many years of running the business, he later worked for many years in purchasing in the industrial field. Later in life, he drove a wrecker. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the police, fire, and EMS that came with that job. He is survived by his daughters Tahnee Mullens Cornelius, and Tracie Mullens. Grandchildren, Cody Mullens, Baylee Cornelius, Lawson Cornelius, and Cole Mullens.
