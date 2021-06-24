Aaron Alexie Lopez, 43, of Baytown, Texas passed away on June 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25 at 2:00PM at O’neals Bar and Pub located at 2651 TX-146BUS Baytown, Texas 77520. Arrangements are under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Aaron Alexie Lopez, 43, of Baytown, Texas passed away on June 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25 at 2:00PM at O’neals Bar and Pub located at 2651 TX-146BUS Baytown, Texas 77520. Arrangements are under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.
