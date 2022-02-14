Andrew J. Lannie passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Andrew will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Andrew J. Lannie, 90, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1931 in Center Ridge, Arkansas, and was raised in Hayti, Missouri. Andrew obtained his undergraduate degree from Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway, Arkansas, and served his country in the United States Army. He later graduated from the University of Texas School of Law, and became an attorney licensed in the State of Texas on September 10, 1959. During most of his professional career, Andrew practiced law in Baytown, Texas.
Commented