F. G. (Jerry) Davila Sr. passed away August 21, 2021. Services will be held August 30, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Mont Belvieu with a Rosary 2:15 p.m. and visitation from 3 until 5 p.m., with a mass to follow.
F. G. (Jerry) Davila Sr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 28, 2021 @ 12:25 am
F. G. (Jerry) Davila Sr. passed away August 21, 2021. Services will be held August 30, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Mont Belvieu with a Rosary 2:15 p.m. and visitation from 3 until 5 p.m., with a mass to follow.
F. G. (Jerry) Davila Sr.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented