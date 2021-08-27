F. G. (Jerry) Davila Sr.

F. G. (Jerry) Davila Sr. passed away August 21, 2021. Services will be held August 30, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Mont Belvieu with a Rosary 2:15 p.m. and visitation from 3 until 5 p.m., with a mass to follow.

