Ivory Lee Kelley departed from this life on July 27, 2022. Viewing will be held on August 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Family Worship Center, 13627 FM 3360 (Eagle Dr.), Mont Belvieu, Texas.
