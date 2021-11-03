Linda Kay Wilkins passed away October 25, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas
Linda Kay Wilkins, 79, of Denton, Texas, passed away October 25, 2021. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on May 20, 1942, to Lloyd and Aleta Burris. Linda was a bookkeeper and prepared income taxes in Baytown for many years.
