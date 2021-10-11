Charles L. Mageors passed away on October 8, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth, Baytown, TX 77521. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Memory Gardens of Baytown, 8624 Garth, Baytown, TX 77521.
Charles L. Mageors was born on November 10, 1930. He passed away peacefully at his home on October 8, 2021. Charles had been retired for many years from British Petroleum and was a member of Maranatha Church.
