Wade Franklin Callam passed away on December 31, 2020. A family graveside service is planned at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Wade Franklin Callam, 79, passed away December 31, 2020.
Updated: January 5, 2021 @ 3:45 am
