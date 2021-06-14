Leona Mae Brewer passed away June 1, 2021. Complete obituary: https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/?s=brewer Memorial Services were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Heartland Burial Society in Raytown, Missouri.
Leona Mae Brewer, 92, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away June 1, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Leona is survived by her daughters Susan Sims and husband Ron of Berryton, Kansas, Diane Collier and husband Mark of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Gigi Brewer and husband George Robles of Leawood, Kansas, by her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
