Catherine Hicks

Catherine Hicks passed away on March 5, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 10 a.m.to 12 noon followed by the funeral at Robey Funeral Home, 403 W. Sterling, Baytown, Texas 77520.  Rev. John Bates will be officiating, and the interment will be at Earthman Memory Garden.