Ronny Rice passed away on May 9, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be May 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. with the celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr. in Baytown.
Ronny Rice, 84, of Baytown, was born September 20, 1937, in Loving, Texas and passed away May 9, 2022, in a Baytown hospital. Ronny graduated from Graham High School in Graham, Texas in 1956 and North Texas State College in 1960. He played football for the Mean Green. While at North Texas, he met and married the love of his life, Betty Bevers Rice. They were married for over 50 years until Betty’s death in 2010. They had two sons, Mike and Kirk, and were very active in their lives.
