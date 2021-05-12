Heather Marie Ballard passed away on May 1, 2021. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521.
Heather Marie Ballard, 41 of Cleveland Texas, passed away May 1, 2021. She was born in Baytown, Texas on December 20, 1979 to Claud Royce Smith and Margaret Crow Huggins. She was married to Rufus, Ballard IV.
