Wanda Ellis Mitchell passed away on March 20, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crespo Jirrels Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. A reception of friends and family will follow at the Baytown Historical Museum located at 220 W. Defee Avenue, Baytown, Texas 77520. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Baytown Historical Museum, Lee College or a charity of your choice.
Wanda Ellis Mitchell passed away on March 20, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in DeQuincy, Louisiana, September 21,1928, to Samuel and Lila Mae Vincent.
