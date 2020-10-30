Dr. Sharon L. Brown, THD, went from labor to reward peacefully on Sunday October 25, 2020. A walk thru viewing will be held Sunday November 1, 2020 from 9 to 10:50 a.m. at Faith Temple Church 1201 Yupon St. Baytown, TX 77520 (MASKS ARE REQUIRED). A private celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Professional services are entrusted to: Alexander’s Mortuary, 410 Battlebell Rd. Highlands, TX 77562
Dr. Sharon L. Brown, THD, went from labor to reward peacefully on Sunday October 25, 2020. Dr. Brown served the Baytown community for 22 years as Pastor of Faith Temple Church. She touched the lives of many both locally and abroad. She taught love, forgiveness, and peace while always quoting her favorite scripture "TRUST IN THE LORD WITH ALL THINE HEART; AND LEAN NOT UNTO THINE OWN UNDERSTANDING. IN ALL THY WAYS ACKNOWLEDGE HIM, AND HE SHALL DIRECT THY PATHS PROVERBS 3:5-6." Dr. Brown leaves to cherish her memories: her children of Faith Temple Church, her mother Dr. Merdice Brown, siblings Dr. Victoria Brown and Dexter Brown, one niece, three nephews and a host of family and friends. A walk thru viewing will be held Sunday November 1, 2020 from 9 to 10:50 a.m. at Faith Temple Church 1201 Yupon St. Baytown, TX 77520 (MASKS ARE REQUIRED). A private celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Professional services are entrusted to:
Commented