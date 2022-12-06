Henry “Elton” Boyett passed away on November 29, 2022. A visitation for Henry will be held at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m. Interment and committal service will follow at Sterling White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at navarrefuneralhome.com for the Boyett family.
Henry “Elton” Boyett, 84 of Baytown, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2022. He was born in Huntington, Texas on March 19, 1938, to Victor and Verline Boyett.
