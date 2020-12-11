Udell Jasper Walker Jr.

Udell (JR) Jasper Walker Jr. passed away on December 6, 2020. Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m with the Service beginning at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Sterling White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Road Highlands, TX. 77562. The interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery on 8624 Garth Road Baytown, TX. 77521.
Udell (JR) Jasper Walker Jr., of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at age 77 after his battle with cancer.
