Holly Webb passed away on August 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date when her ashes are buried at the Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia, Louisiana. The family wishes any donations be made in her name to Houston Hospice (houstonhospice.org)
Heaven welcomed another angel on August 21, 2020, when Holly Webb passed away peacefully in hospice care. Holly was born October 24, 1976 in Sheffield, Alabama, but moved to Baytown at six weeks old. She always thought of herself as a native of Baytown.
Commented