Wendy Suzanne Bounds passed away on September 21, 2021. Visitation will be held at Pace Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Lake Houston Church of Christ, 8003 Farmingham Road, Humble, Texas 77346 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. A full obituary will follow.
Wendy Suzanne Bounds, daughter of Bob and Debbie Bounds, of Onalaska, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitation will be held at Pace Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Lake Houston Church of Christ, 8003 Farmingham Road, Humble, Texas 77346 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. A full obituary will follow.
Commented