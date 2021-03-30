Richard Kenneth Clinton Sr. passed away on March 25, 2021. Services will be at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton Texas, with visitation Thursday April 1, starting at 4 p.m. for family and 5 to 7 p.mm for friends. Funeral services are on Friday April 2, at 10 a.m. For the safety of all attending, mask and are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Richard Kenneth Clinton Sr., 80 of Danbury, Texas went to his Lord and Savior, March 25, 2021 at Angleton-Danbury Hospital due to pneumonia. He was born May 13, 1940 on Plum Creek north of Luling, Texas to Bernard and Annie Clinton. His family followed his father Bernard in the Texas oil fields till settling in Baytown Texas. where he was known as “Butch” and attended Baytown schools graduating from Robert E. Lee in 1958. His summers were spent at his grandmothers in Rockdale, Texas where he helped his uncles Willie and Gus and his dear aunt Louise on the family farm spending time with his many cousins. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army operating one of the country’s first rocket air defense systems. He was forced to get an early discharge when his father had a massive stroke, from that day on he supported his family, usually working two jobs. He went to work for Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas in 1961, he was then reactivated by the Army for the Berlin Crises that year. He met his wife Dolores, and they were married for life on August 17, 1963. In 1967 they moved from Lake Jackson where they had lived since their marriage, to Danbury, Texas, where he resided the remainder of his life. He volunteered on the Danbury volunteer fire department for many years, where he helped build the existing fire department building. Being a relief operator at Dow, He spent most of his waking hours there, spending most of his career in 5200 block Epoxy 1 where he was known as “Wildman”, The stories of them “good ole days of Dow” are still being told. At Dow, he participated on many of the sports leagues and loved playing golf. He retired from Dow after 36 years in 1996. Following a short retirement, he went back to work full time for Rangen Inc., finally retiring after 14 years with them.
