Carol A. (Nanny) Alley Guy passed away on November 14, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Cedarcrest Cemetery Pavilion in Baytown. For those who desire donations may be sent to the GCCISD Education Foundation at P.O. Box 30, Baytown, Texas 77522, in Carol’s name.
Carol A. (Nanny) Alley Guy, 80, of Baytown, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Baytown.
