Daniel Oseguera passed away September 9, 2022. A visitation for Daniel will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521.
Daniel Oseguera, 44, of Baytown Texas, passed away September 9, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 26, 1977 to Rosa Flores and Francisco Oseguera. He was married to Jenave Gonzalez for 23 years. Daniel aka Cumbia, had a career in refinery construction and worked for Apache Industrial for many years.
