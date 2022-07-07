Francis Auguste passed away on July 2, 2022. Services for Francis will be held at Second Baptist Church in Baytown. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday July 13, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, with services concluding thereafter.
Francis Auguste, 47, was called home to His Heavenly Father in the evening hours of July 2, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Born in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Francis, the first son, is survived by his eternal love, wife Amanda, and his heart walking on earth, his children, Jaeden, Ashlyn, and Madison. He is also survived by his mother and father Aura and Hugh Auguste, his brothers, and sisters Francine Auguste and wife Winnieke, Faustina Auguste, Delta Auguste, Hugh Auguste, Aura Garcia and husband Paul, Toccara Greene and husband Beau, Stephen Auguste and wife Olga as well as nephews Tyler, Nick, Demetrii, Jose, Andrew, Luis, Ahquanie, Harlin, Ulises, Adrian, Arelius and nieces Jenisha, Aubrianna, Jenquia, Leylah and Maiah. He is also survived by a large extended family.
Commented