Geneta Lawhon Price Smith passed away on February 14, 2022. A memorial service for Geneta will be held at Memorial Baptist Church, 600 W. Sterling Ave., Baytown, TX 77520 on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at navarrefuneralhome.com
Geneta Lawhon Price Smith, 83, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on February 14, 2022 in Clear Lake, Texas. She was born on March 14, 1938 in Marietta, Texas to William Edgar and Hazel Lee Lawhon (both deceased).
