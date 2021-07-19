Daniel J Dubiel left this world on July 12, 2021. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced.
Daniel J Dubiel was a caring husband, grandfather, brother, friend to all who knew him. He left this world on July 12, 2021 at the age of 70 after a three year battle with cancer. He was born on July 19, 1950. He married Joan Balser of Dunkirk, New York and they had a son Daniel A. Dubiel and a daughter Karen A Dubiel. He had two grandchildren Rylan J. Dubiel and Janci L. Dubiel.
