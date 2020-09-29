Kenneth Ralph Rocha passed away on September 27, 2020. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Earthman Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m., immediately following service a graveside service will be held at Earthman Memory Garden Cemetery 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
Kenneth Ralph Rocha, 59, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after battling with 2 bouts of cancer. He was born April 9, 1961 in Baytown, Texas to Paul G. and Denise Rayon Rocha.
