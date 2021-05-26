William (Ralph) Elledge passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, in the Navarre Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Powers officiating. Burial will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521.
William “Ralph” Elledge passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021. Born on June 2, 1938, he is survived by the love of his life, Karen Conger Elledge. They met at First Presbyterian Church, Houston on the day Ralph returned home from his tour of duty in the US Army.
