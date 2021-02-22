Sharon Dawn Groth passed away February 16, 2021. Sharon insisted on no pomp and little circumstance on her passing and we honor her wish. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Communities In Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg (www.cischarlotte.org) or Assistance League of Charlotte (www.assistanceleague.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com. No services at this time due to the Corona Virus.
Sharon Dawn Groth, 73, formerly of Seabrook, Texas, passed away February 16, 2021 at her home in Charlotte.
Commented