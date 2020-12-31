Emilia H. Villanueva passed away on December 28, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521, with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1124 Beech St., Baytown, TX 77520.
Emilia H. Villanueva, 86, of Baytown, Texas passed away December 28, 2020. She was born in Alice, Texas on May 22, 1934 to Eliseo and Amelia Hernandez.
