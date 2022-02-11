Allison Moreno passed away on February 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at First Church Baytown, 3105 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd., Baytown, Texas 77520.
Allison Moreno, 66, of Baytown, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and loved ones on February 8, 2022. She was born in Fresno, California to Albert and Evelyn Smith. She was married to Willie Moreno, Jr. for 21 years before his passing in 2012.
