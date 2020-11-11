Dalton Alex Clanton passed away on November 9, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Navarre Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cedarcrest Cemetery, Baytown, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Dalton Alex Clanton, 91, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born in Deanville, Texas on June 13, 1929 to Alex Bailey Clanton and Etta Mae Clanton. Dalton moved to Baytown with his family at the age of 9, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1947. He was married to Mary Havis Clanton for 68 years. Dalton worked for E.I. DuPont for 35 years. He was a member of Cedar Bayou Baptist Church and had a passion for ranching, hunting and spending time with family.
Commented