Jenny Ware tried on her ‘Angel Wings’ and they were a perfect fit, on October 19, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. A memorial service will be held on October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main Street, Baytown, TX 77521 with graveside services to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery “Chapel of the Chimes”, 8624 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
