Angela Ibarra passed away on December 8, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p,m,, with services beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Angela Ibarra, age 83, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Angela was born to Romulo Cisneros and Prisciliana Rosenbaum, August 31, 1939, in Mexico. She was married to Patricio Ibarra for more than 45 years and they lived together in Baytown, Texas. Together they raised seven children.
