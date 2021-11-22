Wanda Hall Carouthers passed away on November 19, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home. Graveside Committal will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Sterling White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Carouthers family.
Wanda Hall Carouthers, 78, of Conroe, Texas went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2021. She was born in Baytown, Texas on November 20, 1942 along with her twin brother, Walter, to James and Velma Hall.
Commented