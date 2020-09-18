Elvia Abigail Smith (Merlos) passed away on September 14, 2020. There will be no funeral but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
It is with profound sadness that the family of Elvia Abigail Smith (Merlos) announce her peaceful passing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 63. She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Lynda Aguilera, Blanca Aguilera, Ana Aguilera, Galdina Ayala, Ysenia Leday and Luciano Merino. Siblings; Rachel Merlos, Rebecca Rodriguez and Alex Merlos. 27 grandchildren and five great grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends.
