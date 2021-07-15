Paul Hayden Wolfe pased away on July 14, 2021. A visitation for Paul will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas. Funeral Services will begin 10 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021 at Sterling-White. Interment will follow immediately after in Sterling-White Cemetery.
Paul Hayden Wolfe, 81, of Highlands, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1939 in Highlands, Texas to Charles Rex Wolfe and Cora Vivian Simpson Wolfe. He attended Robert E. Lee High School and graduated in 1957. Paul then went on to Lee College graduating in 1959 and afterwards completed his education at Lamar University. Paul married the love of his life, Janice A. Thornton Wolfe and together they were married for 62 years. He retired after working for 42 years as an Operator at Solvay. Paul was strong in his faith and was a member and song leader at Highlands Church of Christ. He loved his family very much and would collect special coins for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a proud Papaw wearing Aggie T-shirts for his Aggie grandchildren. “Gig’em!” Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and traveling. Paul was a thoughtful and caring man that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
