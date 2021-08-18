Joyce Farr passed away on August, 15, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home
Joyce Farr, 73 of Baytown Texas, passed away on August, 15, 2021.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 10:50 pm
