Raymond Perez

Raymond Perez passed away on November 14, 2022. There will be a Memorial Service held in honor of Raymond on November 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Blackwell / Vasquez Funeral Home, 750 Uvalde St., Houston, Texas.

Raymond Perez passed away on November 14, 2022 at the age of 55 he was born in Victoria, Texas