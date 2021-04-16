Daniel Robert McCloud, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, TX 77562.
Daniel Robert McCloud Sr, 68, of Crosby, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born Monday, October 27, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky to Sherman and Lillian McCloud. In May of 1978, Daniel married the love of his life, Mary Lou.
