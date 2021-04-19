Theresa Yvonne Baucum, 56, of Magnolia, Arkansas passed away Sunday, April 18, Teresa was born on November 13, 1964 in Baytown, Texas.
Theresa worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for a number of years at the Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Theresa Yvonne Baucum, 56, of Magnolia, Arkansas passed away Sunday, April 18, Teresa was born on November 13, 1964 in Baytown, Texas.
Theresa worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for a number of years at the Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented