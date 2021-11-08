Doreen G. Klaus passed away on November 4, 2021. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 10 at the funeral home. Burial in David’s Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Doreen G. Klaus, age 76, of Washington Twp., passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1944, to the late James Otis Dunn and Edith Sonnier in Galveston, Texas.
