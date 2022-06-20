Georgia Chree (Graeter) Lau passed away on June 4, 2022. The visitation is planned for 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 23rd, with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive in Baytown, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 24th, 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Baytown at 800 West Baker Road. Reception to follow at Navarre Funeral Home. Honorary Pallbearers are the Harris Country Precinct 2 Master Gardeners. Fond memories of Georgia and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Georgia Chree (Graeter) Lau, 75, of Baytown, Texas passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2022 surrounded by her family following a long illness. She was born in the Naval Hospital in San Diego, California to Beverly (Benz) and Erwin Graeter on July 26, 1946. She was a 1964 graduate of Bay City High School where her father was a chemistry teacher. She went on to graduate in 1968 with dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and biology from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. At Lamar she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and met the love of her life, L. Clayton Lau III. Clayton and Georgia married in 1968 and celebrated 53 years together. They resided in Beaumont and Baytown, Texas raising three children.
